Philips

Shaver series 5000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S5420/06
  Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5420/06
      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 45 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      A rounded head profile glides smoothly, protecting your skin

      A rounded head profile glides smoothly, protecting your skin

      Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly while protecting your skin.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1 hour charging time

      1 hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      1 level battery and travel lock indicators

      1 level battery and travel lock indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1 level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        5 direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • Aquatec Wet and Dry

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Neptune Blue - Charcoal Grey

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        45 min/15 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

          • Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

