Discontinued
S5420/06
MultiPrecision Blade System
45 min cordless use/1 hr charge
SmartClick precision trimmer
Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly while protecting your skin.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation