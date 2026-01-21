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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Discontinued
Support
S3580/06
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Power adapter
Shaver series 3000Shaving heads
Shaving head retaining frame
ShaversCleansing brush
Protective cap
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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