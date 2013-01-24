Home
Shaver series 3000

wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

S3580/06
1 Awards
    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

      • ComfortCut blade system
      • 4-direction flex heads
      • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet and Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet—with gel or foam—even under the shower.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      50 minutes of cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time—that's about 17 shaves—on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        Aquatec Wet and Dry

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Twist red

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every year with SH30

          Awards

          • Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

