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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

S3580/06

Wet or Dry, Protective shave
The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

Wet or Dry, Protective shave

  • ComfortCut blade system

  • 4-direction flex heads

  • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation