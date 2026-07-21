ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

Support

Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver

S1320/04

Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 19 April 2022

User manual

  • PDF file, 675.8 kB
  • 6 May 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you