Discontinued
S1320/04
CloseCut Blade System
4-direction Flex Heads
Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.
Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers