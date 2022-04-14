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Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

PT731/16

Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 14.7 MB
  • 14 April 2022

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 14 April 2022

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