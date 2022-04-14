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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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PT731/16
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Power adapter
SH50Replacement shaving heads
Shaving head retaining frame
ShaversCleansing brush
Protective cap
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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