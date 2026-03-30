Discontinued
PT731/16
ComfortCut Flexing heads
45 min cordless use/8 hr charge
Pop-up trimmer
ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.