Multigroom series 3000

10-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG3747/33
2 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits

      All-in-one trimmer

      10-in-1 trimmer

      • 10 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 70-min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

      Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

      Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.

      7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).

      Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

      Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

      Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

      Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

      Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

      3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 10 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

      Metal trimmer trims beard, hair and body

      Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

      Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

      Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      Run time: up to 70 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Get up to 70 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        10 tools
        Styling tools
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 1 body comb
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        70 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Service

        3-year guarantee
        Yes

