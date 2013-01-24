Search terms
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).
Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.
Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
Get up to 70 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Service