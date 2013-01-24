Search terms
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Nine quality tools allow you to easily create your favourite facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Nine quality tools allow you to easily create your favourite facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits
Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).
Get up to 70 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.
Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.
Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Service