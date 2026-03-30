Discontinued
MG3747/13
9 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 70-min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards