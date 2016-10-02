Discontinued
HX9361/62
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.
Recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide
5 modes
1 brush head
USB travel charger
Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode