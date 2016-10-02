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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9361/62

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide

Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 1 brush head

  • USB travel charger

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode