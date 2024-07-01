HX7428/02
Up to 20 x more plaque removal*
The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is designed with patients in mind. With the A3 brush head, patients can achieve up to 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 15 x healthier gums** and remove up to 100% more stains***. Also included: The S2 Sensitive Brush Head which is our gentlest and softest brush head, and is clinically proven to provide a gentle clean that removes 10 x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas* The G3 Premium Gum Care Brush Head provides up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks****.
Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with next-generation Sonicare technology. While patients brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristles movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush heads' cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping patients achieve a complete clean every time they brush.
Patients' preferred brushing is in their hands with the Philips Sonicare 7100. Four brushing modes help take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along the gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, patients can combine any mode with one of three intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's just right.
Patients may not notice when they're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. Patients will always know when to adjust their brushing, and their gums will stay protected.
The Philips Sonicare app seamlessly pairs with the toothbrush and supports patients in improving and maintaining their oral health. Our app keeps track of brushing progress, providing personalised guidance and progress reports so patients can gain valuable insights about their brushing.
Two minutes is all patients need for a complete clean, so our Smartimer lets patients know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides brushing sessions into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being a sign to move on. This supports patients in achieving an even clean every time they brush.
Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy for patients to keep their brush head performing at its best. By tracking usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds patients when it's time for a new brush head.
We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush patients' teeth for years to come.
This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance the patient's brushing experience. With a single charge, patients can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.
Our redesigned travel case is compact enough to slip into a bag and strong enough to keep your Philips Sonicare toothbrush protected along the way. Not only does it keep the toothbrush protected, but it also conveniently holds two brush heads. Now patients can travel confidently wherever their journey takes them.
