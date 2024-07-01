Complete care for a healthier mouth

The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is designed with patients in mind. With the A3 brush head, patients can achieve up to 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 15 x healthier gums** and remove up to 100% more stains***. Also included: Thanks to the new S2 Sensitive Brush Head made using Sonicare's softest bristles, patients can achieve a gentle clean that removes up to 10 x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*.