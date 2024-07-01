Search terms

    Philips Sonicare 6100 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

    HX7408/02

    Up to 20 x more plaque removal*

    • Complete care for a healthier mouth
    • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
    • Personalise your clean with 6 brushing settings
    • Protect gums with the visible pressure sensor
    • Always know when it's time for a new brush head
    The Philips Sonicare 6100 features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, a dedicated Sensitive mode, 3 brush heads for plaque, senstivity and whitening, and a low intensity. Plus, a pressure sensor for when patients brush too hard.
    The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is designed with patients in mind. With the A3 brush head, patients can achieve up to 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 15 x healthier gums** and remove up to 100% more stains***. Also included: Thanks to the new S2 Sensitive Brush Head made using Sonicare's softest bristles, patients can achieve a gentle clean that removes up to 10 x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*.

    Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with next-generation Sonicare technology. While patients brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristles movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush heads' cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping patients achieve a complete clean every time they brush.

    Designed for sensitive teeth and gums, the Philips Sonicare 6100 allows patients to choose between two brushing modes. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, patients can combine any mode with one of three intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's just right.

    Patients may not notice when they're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. Patients will always know when to adjust their brushing, and their gums will stay protected.

    Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy for patients to keep their brush head performing at its best. By tracking usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds patients when it's time for a new brush head.

    Two minutes is all patients need for a complete clean, so our Smartimer lets patients know when time's up. For an even clean throughout the mouth, the BrushPacer divides brushing sessions into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being a sign to move on. This supports patients in achieving an even clean every time they brush.

    We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush patients' teeth for years to come.

    This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, patients can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 6100 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush heads
      • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
      • 1 S2 Sensitive
      • 1 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning
      Sensitive
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 20 x more effective*
      Gum Health
      Up to 15 x healthier gums***
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min
      Whitening
      Up to 100% fewer stains**

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Timer
      SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Light ring illuminates purple
      • Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      White

    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • *in Clean mode vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • ** vs. a manual toothbrush. In-vitro study; actual results may vary.
