The Philips Sonicare 6100 delivers a gentle brushing experience, even for sensitive teeth and gums. Thanks to the new S2 Sensitive brush head made using Sonicare's softest bristles, it is uniquely designed to provide a gentle clean that removes up to 10 x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas.**
Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.
Designed for sensitive teeth and gums, the Philips Sonicare 6100 allows you to choose between 2 brushing modes. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.
You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing, and your gums will stay protected.
Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new brush head.
Two minutes is all you need for a complete clean, so our SmarTimer lets you know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being your sign to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.
We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.
This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.
Our redesigned travel case is compact enough to slip into a bag and strong enough to keep your Philips Sonicare toothbrush protected along the way. Not only does it keep your toothbrush protected, but it also conveniently holds two brush heads. Now you can travel confidently wherever your journey takes you.
