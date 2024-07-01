Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.