  • Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth* Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth* Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*
    Philips Sonicare 5300 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

    HX7101/03

    Up to 7 x more plaque removal*

    • Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth
    • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
    • Personalise your clean with 2 intensity levels
    • Protect your gums with the built-in pressure alert
    • Always know when it's time for a new brush head
    Philips Sonicare 5300 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare 5300 features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, 2 intensity levels and a pressure alert for when you brush too hard. With a whitening brush head.
    The Philips Sonicare 5300 goes beyond deep cleaning to effortlessly remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. With the W2 Optimal White brush head, it's easy to maintain brightness between professional whitening treatments, while removing up to 7 x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush.

    Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.

    To help you take the best care of your teeth and gums, the Philips Sonicare 5300 has a choice of 2 intensity levels. Whether you prefer a boost of cleaning power with the high setting or a gentle yet thorough clean with the low setting, this toothbrush has you covered.

    You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure and lets you know with a pulsing sound while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing and your gums will stay protected.

    Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new brush head.

    Two minutes is all you need for a complete clean, so our SmarTimer lets you know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being your sign to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.

    We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.

    This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.

    Our redesigned travel case is compact enough to slip into a bag and strong enough to keep your Philips Sonicare toothbrush protected along the way. Not only does it keep your toothbrush protected, but it also conveniently holds two brush heads. Now you can travel confidently wherever your journey takes you.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush heads
      2 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1

    • Items included

      Travel case
      1 Slim travel case

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 7 x more effective*
      Whitening
      Removes surface stains
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Timer
      SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Black

    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
