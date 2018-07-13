Search terms

    HR2381/05

    HR2381/05

    HR2381/05

    Similar products

    See all Pasta maker

    2–3 portions (250 g) is ready in less than 10 minutes

    2–3 portions (250 g) is ready in less than 10 minutes

    Thanks to built-in Auto-weighing technology, Philips Pasta maker weighs the flour and indicates the correct amount of liquid automatically, making the whole process easier and more convenient than ever.

    Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

    Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

    After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

    Auto-weighing Technology: no need to weigh the flour

    Auto-weighing Technology: no need to weigh the flour

    With advanced engineering and robust design, the Philips Pasta maker can apply 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

    Customise healthy ingredients to your taste

    Customise healthy ingredients to your taste

    Customise healthy ingredients to your taste.

    Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love

    Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love

    Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love.

    Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

    Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

    Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Cleaning tool
      • Measuring cup

    • Design

      Colour
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
      410 x 310 x 370  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • LED display
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Storage compartment

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.