Avance Collection

HR2490/00
Shells and Paccheri
Shells shaping discs
Paccheri shaping discs
2 shaping discs
There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: shells and paccheri. To create your favourite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!
The shaping discs feature a uniquely designed extrusion hole ensuring smooth and consistent output.
Features a uniquely designed cutter to ensure perfectly shaped pasta.