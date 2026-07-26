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Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

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Avance CollectionPasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

HR2490/00

Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

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Manuals & Documentation

Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed to be used with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favourite fresh pasta from scratch at home.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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