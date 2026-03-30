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  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

Avance CollectionPasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

HR2491/00

More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed to be used with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favourite fresh pasta from scratch at home.
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Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2375/06

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2382/16

Premium collection

Premium collection
Pasta and noodle maker

HR2357/08

Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

  • Macaroni and Rigatoni

  • Macaroni shaping disc

  • Rigatoni shaping disc

Comes with 2 different shapes discs: Macaroni and Rigatoni

There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Macaroni and Rigatoni. To create your favourite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all the hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!

Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

The shaping discs feature a uniquely designed extrusion hole ensuring smooth and consistent output.

Uniquely designed cutter to ensure perfect shaping

Features a uniquely designed cutter to ensure perfectly shaped pasta.

Technical specifications

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