Avance Collection

HR2491/00
Macaroni and Rigatoni
Macaroni shaping disc
Rigatoni shaping disc
There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Macaroni and Rigatoni. To create your favourite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all the hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!
The shaping discs feature a uniquely designed extrusion hole ensuring smooth and consistent output.
Features a uniquely designed cutter to ensure perfectly shaped pasta.