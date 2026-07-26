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Food Preparation
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Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit
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Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed to be used with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favourite fresh pasta from scratch at home.
All (3)
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
What the perfect dough consistency looks like with the Philips Pasta Maker
Not enough/no pasta is coming out of my Philips pasta maker
The pasta from my Philips pasta maker breaks easily
My Philips pasta maker does not work/has stopped working
Contacting Philips
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