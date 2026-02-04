Sign up for exclusive offers
All series
Lady Shaver Series 8000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Support
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
BRL159/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important information manual - English
UK Declaration of conformity
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
Battery cover
Protective cap
Lady Shaver Series 8000
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
SatinShave Advanced
Shaving foil
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you