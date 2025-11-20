ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Part of your lady shaver

Protective cap

CP2072/01

  • Part of your lady shaver
Part of your lady shaver
This cap protects the shaving element of your facial hair remover, also during your travel.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Lumea IPL 9900 Series

Lumea IPL 9900 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRP958/00

Lady Shaver Series 8000

Lady Shaver Series 8000
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL159/00

Check for compatibility below

Part of your lady shaver

  • Facial Hair remover

  • Beauty Set Series 9000

  • LadyShaver series 8000

  • Lumea IPL 9900 Series

  • White

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers