Lady Shaver Series 8000

Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL159/00

Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.
Our most premium Lady Shaver with a flexible head and LED light. You deserve an experience that's anything but ordinary. This special full-body edition offers hair removal solutions for face, body and bikini area. Dermatologically tested.
Shave gently. Care deeply. Self-care isn't selfish.

  • LED light, Flexible head

  • For legs, body and bikini

  • +6 accessories

  • Up to 100 min runtime

Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

3-blade system with a flexible head for a gentle, clean shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

Introducing our first Philips Lady Shaver with a flexible shaving head, designed for your curves.*** The flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves for a close, precise shave. Hard-to-reach spots? No problem. It moves with your body contours and a LED light helps to spot every hair. Personalise your shaving with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal.

LED light. Spot it. Shave it.

Because your skin deserves spotlight treatment. New Lady Shaver with built-in LED light catches every hair.

Disclaimers

    1. 76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.

    2. vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.

    3. from left to right.

    4. with 2 years' warranty.