Lady Shaver Series 8000

All series
BRL159/00
LED light, Flexible head
For legs, body and bikini
+6 accessories
Up to 100 min runtime
3-blade system with a flexible head for a gentle, clean shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.
Introducing our first Philips Lady Shaver with a flexible shaving head, designed for your curves.*** The flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves for a close, precise shave. Hard-to-reach spots? No problem. It moves with your body contours and a LED light helps to spot every hair. Personalise your shaving with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal.
Because your skin deserves spotlight treatment. New Lady Shaver with built-in LED light catches every hair.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Battery cover
Protective cap
USB Cable
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
Shaving foil
76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
from left to right.
with 2 years' warranty.