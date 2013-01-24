Search terms
Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating all areas of your body. See all benefits
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal
Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.
Opti-light helps you target and remove even the trickiest hairs
Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The 48,200 hypo-allergenic, fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.
Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.
The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in all body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.
For more gentleness in all body areas, it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for underarm and bikini hair
Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.
Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
