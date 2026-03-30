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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle PrestigeWet and Dry epilator

BRE650/00

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating all areas of your body.
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4 body care routines

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs

  • 4 body care routines

  • + 8 accessories

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Award-winning design*

Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

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Disclaimers

  1. iF Design Award 2016