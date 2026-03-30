Discontinued
BRE650/00
For legs, body and face
Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
4 body care routines
+ 8 accessories
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal
iF Design Award 2016