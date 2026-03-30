Discontinued
BRE605/00
Grips hairs 4x shorter than wax
Our widest epilation head yet
Use in or out the shower
Two speed settings for sensitive areas
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.