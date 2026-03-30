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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedAdvanced wet and dry epilator

BRE605/00

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. It comes with an extra-wide epilation head that covers more skin with every stroke.
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Firmly grips even fine hairs

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

  • Grips hairs 4x shorter than wax

  • Our widest epilation head yet

  • Use in or out the shower

  • Two speed settings for sensitive areas

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

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