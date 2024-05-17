More colour. More detail. More thrills.
Play with everything you've got. Watch from the edge of your seat. The Xtra gives you jaw-dropping detail and colour, great sound — and immersive Ambilight. From films to sports and games, nights in have never been bigger. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. The Xtra's Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology gives you bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast. You'll see more colours than ever before, and this Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you get more detail in dark and bright areas too.
It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.
The Xtra's metal stand looks sleek, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control, you can activate Alexa via the remote's dedicated Alexa button, or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.
Supports all major HDR formats
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
EU Energy card
Power
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
