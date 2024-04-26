Search terms

4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

55PML9019/12
    The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    55PML9019/12

    More colour. More detail. More thrills.

    Play with everything you've got. Watch from the edge of your seat. The Xtra gives you jaw-dropping detail and colour, great sound — and immersive Ambilight. From films to sports and games, nights in have never been bigger. See all benefits

      More colour. More detail. More thrills.

      The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • TITAN OS smart platform
      • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

      Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

      Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. The Xtra's Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology gives you bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast. You'll see more colours than ever before, and this Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you get more detail in dark and bright areas too.

      Find it easily. TITAN OS.

      Find it easily. TITAN OS.

      It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

      Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

      Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      The Xtra's metal stand looks sleek, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      Easy control

      Easy control

      You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control, you can activate Alexa via the remote's dedicated Alexa button, or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

      Supports all major HDR formats

      Supports all major HDR formats

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K UHD MiniLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
        • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Smart TV

        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB
        Smart TV app*
        • Netflix
        • HBO
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • TITAN channel
        • NFT*
        • STB Controller App

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Screen mirroring
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        Smart Home experience
        • Works with Amazon Alexa
        • Works with Google assistant

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        40 W
        Speaker configuration
        4 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • Sound Personalisation

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 120 Hz
        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1892684
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        82
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        161
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0 W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        LED LCD
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Anthracite grey bezel
        Stand design
        Anthracite grey arch stands

      • Dimensions

        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1231 x 720 x 82 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1231 x 780 x 270 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1360 x 840 x 160 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        15.2 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        15.5 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        19.0 kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
