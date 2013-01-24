Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and six-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Strong and consistent steam
Continuous Steam up to 55 g/min, penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.*
*Compared to GC4910
Fast and effective solution against limescale
Limescale is easily collected and removed via the Quick Calc release feature. This prevents build-up to ensure long-lasting steam performance.