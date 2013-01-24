Home
Steam Irons
    Easy & Efficient

    Fast & Durable
    Intelligent & Powerful

    Effortless ironing

    with no burns guaranteed

    Philips Azur Advanced

    Steam Iron

    Philips Azur Advanced
    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning** thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal**.
    Checkmark feature
    Guaranteed no burns, no settings required with OptimalTEMP
    Checkmark feature
    Continuous Steam up to 55 g/min Penetrates up to 20% More Steam Through Fabric
    Checkmark feature
    SteamGlide Plus Soleplate for Ultimate Easy Gliding
    Checkmark feature
    Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

    * Compare to Philips GC4910.
    ** Ironable fabrics only.

    Philips Azur Advanced
    No burns guaranteed

     

    No temperature settings needed.

    We guarantee Azur Advanced steam irons will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

     

    You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    The ultimate easy gliding  


    Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and six-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Strong and consistent steam  


    Continuous Steam up to 55 g/min, penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.*


    *Compared to GC4910

    Fast and effective solution against limescale  

     

    Limescale is easily collected and removed via the Quick Calc release feature.  This prevents build-up to ensure long-lasting steam performance.

    PerfectCare Powerlife Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

    PerfectCare Steam iron

    PerfectCare Powerlife Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

    GC3920/26
    Compare with current
    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

    Azur Advanced Iron

    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

    GC4938/20
    Compare with current

    Innovative technology

    • OptimalTEMP

    • OptimalTEMP

    Power
    • Up to 2500 W
    • Up to 3000 W

    Continuous steam
    • Up to 45 g/min
    • Up to 55 g/min

    Steam Boost
    • Up to 180 g
    • Up to 240 g

    Soleplate
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

    Water tank
    • 300 ml
    • 330 ml

    Descaling solution
    • Built-in Calc-Clean Slider
    • Quick Calc Release

    Auto shut off
    • Yes
    • Yes

