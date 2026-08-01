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Ironing
All series
3000 Series Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
DST3041/89
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY - English (US)
All (4)
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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