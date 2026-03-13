Sign up for exclusive offers
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Discontinued
Support
GC9630/20
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of Conformity
Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron - English (US)
All (6)
Other faults (1)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
I cannot press my Philips Iron Decalc indicator button
Can my Philips Iron stay on the board during intervals?
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron has gone off/stopped working
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you