Philips Support How do I use the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump?

Learning to set up and use your Philips Hands-free Electric Breast Pump correctly is important for a safe and comfortable pumping experience with efficient milk expression.

Use our helpful tools and how-to videos to learn how to do everything from assembly to pumping, cleaning and proper sizing.

Measuring your nipple size Using the right size breast shields and inserts is crucial for a comfortable, pain-free pumping experience with optimal milk expression. Watch the video below or try our digital sizing tool to learn how to find the right size. How to assemble Watch our video guide for fast and easy pump assembly. How to disassemble Follow this video guide to disassemble your pump. Checking your fit Before you start pumping, watch this video to double-check the fit of your breast shields or inserts. How to use Learn how to express milk with your pump comfortably. Cleaning and disinfection Learn to keep your pump clean and ready for every pumping session. Need more help? If you still need help using your pump, go to the product page and check the online user manual or contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country.