There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low-speed or the high-speed setting by pressing the on/off button, or by sliding the speed setting slide up.
If you press the on/off button once, the Philips Epilator starts on a high-speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button a third time, your epilator switches off.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE247/00, BRE740/90, BRE740/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?