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My Philips Avent Baby Monitor app+ sends me false notifications

Receiving false notifications can be caused by your device's sensitivity being set too high. Adjust the sensitivity to a lower level to prevent these notifications.  Read the following sections to learn how.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD951/26 , SCD953/26 , SCD971/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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