Philips Support My Philips Avent Baby Monitor app+ sends me false notifications

Receiving false notifications can be caused by your device's sensitivity being set too high. Adjust the sensitivity to a lower level to prevent these notifications. Read the following sections to learn how.

I'm receiving too many sound or motion detection notifications If you're receiving too many sound or motion notifications, do the following: Open Baby Monitor+ and go to Settings > Alerts and notifications (see Image 1 below).

Select Sound detection or Motion detection (See Images 2 and 3 below).

Lower the sensitivity level to reduce the number of alerts triggered by minor sounds or movements.