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How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?

If you are wondering which devices are compatible with your Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, please read the following guidelines to help assist you in connecting.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD951/26 , SCD953/26 , SCD971/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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