My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone

If your mobile device's operating system has been updated since you last paired your OneBlade, this may be the cause of the issue.



To resolve this, try resetting the connection between your OneBlade and the app by following these steps:

Unpair your OneBlade: hold the power button on your OneBlade for 10 seconds to reset the connection. The light ring will start to flash blue. Unpair your mobile device: open the Bluetooth settings on your mobile device and select your OneBlade from the list of paired devices. Tap "Unpair" or "Forget" to remove your OneBlade from the list of paired devices.

When you have unpaired your OneBlade from your mobile device, try to reestablish the connection.Operating instructions may differ depending on which mobile device you use. Refer to the user manual for your mobile device for detailed instructions.