Philips Support How do I delete my Philips account in the Philips OneBlade app?

Users of the Philips OneBlade app can delete their Philips accounts by visiting the "Data" section of their profile in the app and following the on-screen instructions.



Alternatively, you can delete your account by logging in to the Philips website from an internet browser and selecting "Delete my account" under the profile section.



Whichever method you choose, your account deletion will be processed within 3 business days.



Please note that, when you delete your Philips account, you will also delete all data associated with it, including shave history and any other information associated with your account, including on philips.com and other Philips apps.