Philips Support My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully

If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2 year warranty.



If your toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully than before, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.



We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.

1. Fully charge the battery. A toothbrush without a fully charged battery may need more power to vibrate at its original strength. We recommend charging it overnight for at least 24 hours.



The chargers for all Sonicare toothbrushes are different and not compatible with other Sonicare models. We recommend charging the toothbrush by using the original charger that came with your toothbrush. 2. Deactivate EasyStart. Some toothbrushes have the EasyStart feature activated by default. This feature causes your toothbrush to increase its vibration level slowly after each brushing session. The increase in vibration will occur over the first fourteen sessions. If you want your toothbrush to vibrate normally, we recommend turning off the EasyStart feature. 3. Replace the brush head. It could also mean that your brush head is worn. We recommend replacing your brush head every three months. You can purchase a new brush head in our online shop.



If you have recently replaced your brush head, move to the next step. 4. Change the brushing mode. The mode selected impacts the vibration level on your toothbrush. Some brushing modes are less powerful, for example, TongueCare and Sensitive. We recommend increasing the vibration by changing the brushing mode. Turn off your toothbrush and press the mode/intensity button to choose the preferred mode. 5. Change the intensity setting. Some toothbrush models come with an intensity setting. Please consult the user manual to see if your toothbrush comes with the intensity setting. The intensity setting selected can impact the vibration level of your toothbrush. You can choose between different intensity levels. Your toothbrush will automatically select the intensity level based on the brush head that you attach.



While brushing, you can change the intensity by pressing the mode/intensity button. Adjusting the intensity is not possible when the handle is turned off. Are you still having issues with your toothbrush? If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.