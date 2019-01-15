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The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate

In the unfortunate event that your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum's brush does not rotate, the brush might be dirty. Find out how to clean the brush yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6168/62 .

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