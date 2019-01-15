The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate

In the unfortunate event that your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum's brush does not rotate, the brush might be dirty. Find out how to clean the brush yourself.
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6168/62 .
How long should I charge my Philips PowerPro Duo for?
How can I replace the batteries of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the outside of my Philips PowerPro Duo