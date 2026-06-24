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How can I replace the batteries of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?

If you need to have the batteries replaced, you can send your Philips Vacuum Cleaner to the service centre.

For further assistance, please contact us.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6168/62 .

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