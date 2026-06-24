If you need to have the batteries replaced, you can send your Philips Vacuum Cleaner to the service centre.
For further assistance, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6168/62 .
How long should I charge my Philips PowerPro Duo for?
How can I replace the batteries of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the outside of my Philips PowerPro Duo