    The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

    • Small buds. Great value
    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Up to 20 hours of play time

    Always hear your music. Noise Cancelling

    Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines even if listening quietly.

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. 2 AI mics pick up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means that these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

    Multipoint connection and touch controls

    Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple, and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap.

    Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

    Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and keep charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means that you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    No worries. Up to 20 hours of play time with the case

    You get 6 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case with noise cancelling off. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      10  mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      107 dB (1k Hz)
      Frequency range
      20–20,000 Hz
      Maximum power input
      8 mW

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10 m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packages
      24
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16019 1
      Length
      30.00 cm
      Width
      16.00 cm
      Gross weight
      2.328 kg
      Net weight
      1.45 kg
      Tare weight
      0.878 kg
      Height
      20.00 cm

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      4 + 10  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      5.5 + 14  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery capacity (Earbud)
      40 mAh
      Battery capacity (Case)
      350 mAh
      Battery weight (Total)
      8.7 g
      Battery type (Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type (Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16019 4
      Height
      11 cm
      Width
      9.5 cm
      Depth
      3.6 cm
      Gross weight
      0.086 kg
      Net weight
      0.061 kg
      Tare weight
      0.025 kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)

    • Design

      Colour
      White
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone eartip
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 AI mics

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      FF
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      2 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
      3.20 x 2.08 x 2.30 cm
      Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
      6.39 x 2.79 x 5.05 cm
      Total weight
      0.040 kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20623 6

