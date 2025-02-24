The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.
Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.
Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines even if listening quietly.
Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. 2 AI mics pick up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means that these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.
Multipoint connection and touch controls
Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple, and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap.
Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and keep charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means that you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
No worries. Up to 20 hours of play time with the case
You get 6 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case with noise cancelling off. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.