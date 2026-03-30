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  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go

Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT2205BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time.
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Always ready to go

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Secure, comfortable fit

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

Technical specifications

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