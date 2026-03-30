Discontinued
TAT2205BL/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.