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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS5305/00

Bring the party

Bring the music anywhere with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker that's ready to party! You get 12 hours of play time and vibrant sound with punchy bass. Coloured LEDs put on a light show for your tunes. Audio-in lets you connect other sources.

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Bring the party

  • Bluetooth®

  • 16 W Output Power

  • 12 hours play time

  • IPX7 waterproof

Waterproof and ready to go

Waterproof and ready to go

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.

Party on with 12 hours play time

Party on with 12 hours play time

Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 12 hours of play time and a full charge takes 6 hours. Want to make the party even bigger? Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound.

Blaze to the beat. LED lights

Blaze to the beat. LED lights

When the party's pumping, so is the light show. LED lights at each end of the speaker flash to the tunes.

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