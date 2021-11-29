Discontinued
TAS4807B/00
Go move! The small speaker with bold sound.
Surf. Run. Dance. Box. Whatever gets you moving, this waterproof speaker with funky two-tone design goes with you. You get bold sound despite the compact size, and a lanyard strap that makes the speaker easy to carry. Let’s go!
IP67 dust/water protection
Bold bass
Built-in mic for calls
Up to 12 hours of music
From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! This portable speaker gives you clear sound, and the bass is big and bold thanks to dual passive radiators. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.
Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 12 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker. More than enough for a workout or a party around the campsite fire.
From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.