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  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
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  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

2000 seriesOpen-ear true wireless earbuds

TAQ2000WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
Enjoy clear audio and all-day comfort with the true wireless open earbuds that you wear like an ear cuff. Each bud clips on lightly but securely, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you're listening to.
See all benefits

Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

  • True wireless open earbuds

  • Ear-cuff style

  • Up to 28 hours of play time

  • Bluetooth multipoint

Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear, and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear what's going on in your immediate surroundings too.

Up to 28 hours of play time. Slimline charging case

Up to 28 hours of play time. Slimline charging case

You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

Technical specifications

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