TAQ2000BK/00
True wireless open earbuds
Ear-cuff style
Up to 28 hours of play time
Bluetooth multipoint
These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear, and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear what's going on in your immediate surroundings too.
You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.