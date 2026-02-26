ProductsSupport

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH6000WT/00

Stay focused with the over-ear adaptive noise-cancelling headphones built for years of comfortable use. Wear them wireless to immerse yourself in warm, natural sound on the go. Or attach a cable and immerse yourself in Hi-Res Audio when listening wired.
Great sound even at low volume. Listen wireless or wired

Custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. To enjoy hi-res sound, you can listen wired via the 3.5 mm audio cable (included) or via USB-C.

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

Comfort fit and replaceable components for years of use

Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

