Discontinued
T1BK/00
Natural Fidelio sound
Noise Cancelling Pro+
Wind-noise reduction
Premium universal fit
EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.
No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.
With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.
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