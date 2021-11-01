Search terms

Fidelio

True Wireless Headphones

T1BK/00
      • Natural Fidelio sound
      • Noise Cancelling Pro+
      • Wind-noise reduction
      • Premium universal fit
      EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.

      No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.

      Sink into a style as unique as your music. The round, polished-metal detailing on these striking earbuds is a pure Fidelio design. The embossed Muirhead leather trim adds a soft, sophisticated touch to the curved metal charging case.

      Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

      The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equaliser lets you fine-tune the frequency response to suit your personal taste.

      Touch controls keep things simple, and Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to a phone (iOS or Android) and laptop at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair with a compatible Android device with a single tap.

      More music. 48 hours play time with the charging case

      With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.

      Superb sound for streaming, on any phone

      Whichever streaming service you use, these true wireless headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm + BA
        Sensitivity
        103 dB (1 kHz)
        Frequency range
        7–40,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        • Hybrid
        • Balanced Armature
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro+
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        3 mic
        ENC microphone
        Yes
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        • LDAC
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Android fast pair
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Automatic power off
        60 minutes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip
        Ear coupling material
        • Comply foam
        • Silicone

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        9 + 25 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        13 + 35 hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        60 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        650 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Talk time
        13 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        14 g
        Wireless charging
        Yes
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Google Assistant
        • Apple Siri

      • Accessories

        Charging case
        Yes
        Comply foam
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Eartips
        6 pairs
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.15  cm
        Width
        8.49  cm
        Depth
        3.24  cm
        Weight
        0.109  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        6.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.342  kg
        Net weight
        0.132  kg
        Tare weight
        0.21  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11864 5

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        19.2  cm
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.13  kg
        Net weight
        0.396  kg
        Tare weight
        0.734  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11864 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Height
        39.8  cm
        Gross weight
        9.2  kg
        Net weight
        3.168  kg
        Tare weight
        6.032  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11864 2

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20172 9

