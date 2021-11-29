Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9871/22
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9871/22

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired. See all benefits

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired. See all benefits

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired. See all benefits

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide coating
      • Ultraflex Suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precisions blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with a Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano-particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times

      Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

      Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square millimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

      Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

      Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

      Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      High-speed shaving efficiency

      High-speed shaving efficiency

      Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Personalise your shave

      Personalise your shave

      Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Convenient wireless charging

      Convenient wireless charging

      Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

      Keeping everything organised and protected

      Keeping everything organised and protected

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or for keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Trimming your moustache and sideburns

      Trimming your moustache and sideburns

      Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Excellent skin comfort system
        SkinIQ technology
        • Hydro SkinGlide coating
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Ultraflex suspension system
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Nose trimmer
        Pouch
        Premium pouch

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable
        • One-touch open

      • Design

        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Quick charge
        18 minutes
        Charging time
        3 hours
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        Qi-charging pad

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH91
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • compared to predecessor

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.