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  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

Discontinued

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9871/22

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades

  • Hydro SkinGlide coating

  • Ultraflex Suspension system

  • Top-spin digital motor

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nanoparticles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.

50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Compared to non-coated material