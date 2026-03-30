Discontinued
SP9871/22
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
Hydro SkinGlide coating
Ultraflex Suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
7 years motor&battery lifetime
With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nanoparticles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Compared to non-coated material