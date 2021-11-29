Search terms
Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired. See all benefits
With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precisions blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with a Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano-particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square millimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.
The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or for keeping it safe when it's not in use.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.
