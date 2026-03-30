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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

BASS+Headphones with mic

SHL3175BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
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Feel it. BASS+

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

40mm Neodymium speakers

40mm Neodymium speakers

40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.

Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

Technical specifications

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