Discontinued
SHL3175BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.
The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.