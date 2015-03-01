Discontinued
SHE9105BS/00
Available in
Enjoy high performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.